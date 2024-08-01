Delhi rains cause traffic chaos on waterlogged roads, vehicles damaged

6/6

People wade through a waterlogged road on scooter at Karol Bagh metro station during heavy rain in New Delhi on Wednesday. Amid heavy rainfall in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police received over 50 complaints regarding waterlogging issues from across Delhi from 6 pm till midnight. The IMD has cautioned that the showers are likely to cause slippery roads, low visibility, traffic disruptions, and localised waterlogging in low-lying areas. (PTI)