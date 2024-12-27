LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 27, 2024: Manmohan Singh death: Traffic advisories issued in Delhi. Check routes to avoid
Latest news on December 27, 2024:
27 Dec 2024, 09:11 AM IST
- Traffic in central Delhi may be impacted as security arrangements have been increased owing to VVIP movement.
27 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: For Honda, a Nissan rescue comes with only a thin silver lining
- Nissan Motor's financial crisis could prove to be a burden for Honda and the proposed alliance of Japanese auto giants.
27 Dec 2024, 07:53 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Nio Inc. launches Firefly resembling Honda e. Sparks debate over its design and market strategy
- Nio's new electric hatchback, Firefly, has sparked some debate among netizens due to its design and pricing at 148,800 yuan.
27 Dec 2024, 07:37 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Here are five facts about globally sold electric cars that you should know. Take a look
- Electric vehicles saw significant global growth in 2023, particularly in China where they accounted for 50% of new car sales.
27 Dec 2024, 07:05 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap Dec 26: KTM RC 125 launched, India's first solar-powered EV to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo
- Here's your quick look at the most recent developments in the automotive industry.
First Published Date: 27 Dec 2024, 07:05 AM IST