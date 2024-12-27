HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today December 27, 2024: Manmohan Singh Death: Traffic Advisories Issued In Delhi. Check Routes To Avoid
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 27, 2024: Manmohan Singh death: Traffic advisories issued in Delhi. Check routes to avoid

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 27 Dec 2024, 09:11 AM
KTM RC 125
Latest news on December 27, 2024: File photo used for representational purpose.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
27 Dec 2024, 09:11 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Manmohan Singh death: Traffic advisories issued in Delhi. Check routes to avoid

  • Traffic in central Delhi may be impacted as security arrangements have been increased owing to VVIP movement.
Read the full story here

27 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: For Honda, a Nissan rescue comes with only a thin silver lining

  • Nissan Motor's financial crisis could prove to be a burden for Honda and the proposed alliance of Japanese auto giants.
Read the full story here

27 Dec 2024, 07:53 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Nio Inc. launches Firefly resembling Honda e. Sparks debate over its design and market strategy

  • Nio's new electric hatchback, Firefly, has sparked some debate among netizens due to its design and pricing at 148,800 yuan.
Read the full story here

27 Dec 2024, 07:37 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Here are five facts about globally sold electric cars that you should know. Take a look

  • Electric vehicles saw significant global growth in 2023, particularly in China where they accounted for 50% of new car sales.
Read the full story here

27 Dec 2024, 07:05 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap Dec 26: KTM RC 125 launched, India's first solar-powered EV to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo

  • Here's your quick look at the most recent developments in the automotive industry.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2024, 07:05 AM IST

