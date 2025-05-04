HT Auto
UP Govt Cracks Down On Counterfeit Helmets Amid Rising Road Fatalities In The State

UP Govt cracks down on counterfeit helmets amid rising road fatalities in the state

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 May 2025, 09:08 AM
Uttar Pradesh had registered more than 46,000 road accidents and 24,000 deaths last year alone. A large percentage of these fatalities comprised two-wheeler drivers without protective headgear
Noida Traffic violation
The UP Transport Department has initiated a statewide campaign not only against substandard helmet sellers but also to educate citizens of the life-saving value of BIS-certified safety equipment (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Noida Traffic violation
The UP Transport Department has initiated a statewide campaign not only against substandard helmet sellers but also to educate citizens of the life-saving value of BIS-certified safety equipment (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

In a major push towards improving road safety, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a rigorous campaign to eliminate the sale and use of counterfeit helmets. The initiative, which includes legal action and public awareness drives, has received strong backing from the Two-Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association (2WHMA) of India.

The association, representing leading helmet makers in the country, has welcomed the state’s aggressive enforcement of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification norms. According to 2WHMA President Rajeev Kapur, this crackdown could become a template for other states grappling with rising road fatalities.

Also Read : Govt mandates two ISI-certified helmets with every new two-wheeler purchase

A response to alarming road safety data

The necessity behind this step lies in alarming figures: Uttar Pradesh had registered more than 46,000 road accidents and 24,000 deaths last year alone. A large percentage of these fatalities comprised two-wheeler drivers without protective headgear.

To combat this, the UP Transport Department has initiated a statewide campaign not only against substandard helmet sellers but also to educate citizens of the life-saving value of BIS-certified safety equipment. Offenders caught selling or wearing counterfeit helmets will now be booked under criminal charges, including FIRs.

Also Read : Uttar Pradesh's 'No Helmet, No Fuel' policy begins in Lucknow to encourage road safety

Call for collaborative efforts nationwide

Rajeev Kapur, President of 2WHMA and Managing Director of Steelbird Helmets, praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Transport Commissioner BN Singh for taking decisive action. “Uttar Pradesh’s leadership is commendable. Fake helmets are silent killers, and removing them from circulation is a major step in protecting lives," said Kapur. “This bold stance sets a powerful precedent. We urge other states to follow suit."

2WHMA has long voiced concerns over the unchecked availability of uncertified helmets, many of which offer no real protection in crashes. The association has consistently lobbied for stricter enforcement and public accountability in helmet sales.

Beyond Uttar Pradesh, the association is pushing for a coordinated national response. Kapur emphasized the need for a joint effort between government agencies, manufacturers, and the public.

“Road safety isn’t a state issue—it’s a national crisis. The time to act is now," he said. “We are ready to support any state willing to join this mission to ensure only BIS-certified helmets reach the market."

As Uttar Pradesh takes a firm stand against fake helmets, the move is being seen as a turning point in India’s long struggle to reduce preventable road deaths. The hope is that this will ignite similar initiatives across the country, making roads safer for all two-wheeler riders.

First Published Date: 04 May 2025, 09:08 AM IST
TAGS: road safety

