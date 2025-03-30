Govt mandates two ISI-certified helmets with every new two-wheeler purchase

To counter the mounting number of two-wheeler road accidents, the Indian government has launched a new safety regulation: all new two-wheelers need to be sold with two ISI-marked helmets. The policy, announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the recently held Auto Summit in New Delhi, seeks to make safe riding a culture for drivers as well as pillion riders.

The Two-Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association (THMA), the representative body of certified helmet manufacturers in the country, has expressed strong support for the move. In the opinion of the THMA, the move can avert numerous tragedies on Indian roads by keeping both riders and passengers safe. The emotional and functional significance of the move was brought out by Rajeev Kapur, President of THMA, who stated that it fulfilled a long-forgotten need for safety. For grieving families whose loved ones died in accidents, this regulation is a step in the direction to avoid such future tragedies.

Startling numbers demand urgent action

India's road accident rates are among the highest in the world. Annually, the nation witnesses almost half a million road accidents, which claim nearly 1.9 lakh lives. A huge chunk of these include people who belong to the age group of 18 to 45 years —India's working population.

As for two-wheelers, the statistics are even more alarming: over 69,000 riders die every year, with almost half of those fatalities attributed to the lack of helmets.

By making ISI-certified helmets a mandatory component of two-wheeler sales, the government wants to encourage safer modes of commuting. It is not merely a matter of rule-following but of bringing about a cultural change towards safety consciousness. The THMA has guaranteed that it will increase production to cater to the increasing demand and provide quality helmets at affordable prices to consumers.

The move follows a series of safety-driven reforms initiated by Gadkari. Earlier the Bharat NCAP was introduced in 2023, an auto safety rating program that crash tests Indian cars on sale. With such moves, the government is going out of its way to demonstrate that road safety is a matter of national concern. The helmet law is another step towards India's ongoing initiative to reduce preventable deaths and make its roads safer for all.

