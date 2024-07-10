HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Union Budget 2024: Atma Asks Govt To Restrict Import Of Waste Tyres

Union Budget 2024: ATMA asks govt to restrict import of waste tyres

By: PTI
| Updated on: 10 Jul 2024, 07:22 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The import of waste/scrap tyres into India has increased by more than five times since FY20-21.
Tyre
The import of waste/scrap tyres into India has increased by more than five times since FY20-21. (REUTERS)
Tyre
The import of waste/scrap tyres into India has increased by more than five times since FY20-21.

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) on Tuesday said there is a need to restrict import of waste tyres into India, saying the country is becoming a 'dumping ground' for scrap tyres.

The import of waste/scrap tyres into India has increased by more than five times since FY20-21, ATMA said in its pre-budget submission to the finance ministry.

"Such indiscriminate import of waste/scrap tyres is not only an environmental and safety concern but also undermines the very purpose of Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) Regulation on Waste Tyres which is in place since July 2022," it added.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Indian Ftr 1200 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian FTR 1200
Engine Icon1203 cc
₹ 16.30 - 16.50 Lakhs
View Details
Indian Challenger (HT Auto photo)
Indian Challenger
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Vintage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Vintage
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon14.0 kmpl
₹ 21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs
View Details
Indian Springfield (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield
Engine Icon1890 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 30.87 - 33.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Chief (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Chief
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon14.0 kmpl
₹ 21.30 Lakhs
View Details
Indian Chieftain (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Chieftain
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 32.01 Lakhs
View Details

Raising the concern, ATMA Chairman Arnab Banerjee said,"The import of waste/scrap tyres into India needs to be restricted through policy measures and, if necessary, allowed only in multiple cut or shredded form."

India has emerged as one of the leading manufacturers of tyres in the world with domestic manufacturing of tyres surpassing 200 million per annum. Accordingly, there is enough domestic End of Life Tyre (ELT) capacity available in the country, he added.

ATMA said India is on its way to becoming a 'dumping ground' for waste/scrap tyres. In FY24 alone, nearly 14 lakh metric tonnes of waste tyres were imported in the country. These tyres are either resold in the replacement market resulting in unsafe travel or burnt causing environmental degradation, it said.

Among its budget wish list, ATMA also sought duty-free imports of natural rubber (NR) to the extent of the domestic demand-supply gap in the country.

"Nearly 40 per cent of the tyre industry's NR requirement is met by imports on account of the non-availability of domestically manufactured NR. The highest rate of duty on import of NR in India impacts the competitiveness of the industry," it said.

ATMA also pointed out the need to address the issue of the inverted duty structure of tyres against its key raw material, natural rubber, on priority.

"While basic customs duty on tyres is 10-15 per cent, under Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), tyres are imported into the country at even lower duties (preferential duties) while the basic customs duty on its principal raw material, i.e., natural rubber, is much higher (at 25 per cent or 30/kg, whichever is lower)," it claimed.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2024, 07:22 AM IST
TAGS: Indian auto industry

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.