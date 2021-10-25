TVS Motor Company bolsters presence in Iraq. Here is what's new

TVS Motor Company on Monday announced it has entered into a tri-party deal arrangement with Bahwan International Group in order to consolidate its presence in the market in Iraq. As per the tri-party deal arrangement, ARATA International FZC will be the new distributor. Building on this partnership, the groups will also explore other avenues of cooperation in Oman and India.

The signing ceremony saw Sheikh Ahmed Bahwan, Chairman of Bahwan International Group and Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director – TVS Motor Company in Muscat, in attendance. “Iraq is an important market for us, and ARATA International FZC’s extensive distribution network, along with our shared ethos and values, makes them the ideal strategic partner," said Venu.

Bahwan International Group (ARATA International FZC) and their channel partners plan to operate more than 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company. The dealerships will include 3S dealership facilities in all the major cities of Iraq with after-sales service, and spare parts support in tier two cities to expand the TVS presence in Iraq.

At present, TVS sells many of its two-wheelers like TVS XL100 Comfort, TVS HLX150 series, TVS NTORQ and TVS Jupiter series in Iraq, apart from three-wheelers like TVS King Deluxe Plus.

The TVS Group already has a wide presence across the world with customer touchpoints in 70 countries.