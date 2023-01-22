HT Auto
Three cars burnt down as electric vehicle catches fire in a parking lot

As many as three cars got burnt down to ashes after a major fire broke out in a parking lot in Hyderabad. The incident occurred in the Numaish parking lot after an electric car caught fire and was later spread to five others. While three cars were were completely burnt down, three others were partially burned. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to help cool down the fire.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jan 2023, 12:42 PM
While the exact cause for the fire is not known, this isn't the first fire incident related to electric vehicles. Last year in summers, there were multiple such incidents reported from customers of EV two-wheelers such as Ola Electric, Okinawa, Pure EV, etc.

In fact, the Centre served show-cause notice to all electric vehicle manufacturers in India whose vehicles caught fire in recent times. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha that a notice has been sent to all concerned EV makers to reply to the notice or face action. The notices, served by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to the concerned CEOs and MDs, were served after a panel submitted its report on the recent EV fire incidents in India which also claimed several lives.

The first such incident came ton light last year when a video of an Ola Electric S1 Pro scooter caught fire in Pune. Later, more incidents were reported from various parts of the country. At least six people have been killed in such incidents. Several EV makers were forced to recall their products amid criticism over safety issues. Following the EV fire incidents, Okinawa had recalled 3,215 units of vehicles, Pure EV had recalled 2,000 units and Ola Electric had recalled 1,441 units in April.

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2023, 12:32 PM IST
TAGS: EV fire electric vehicle
