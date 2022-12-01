HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Five Suvs Used By President Joe Biden’s Secret Service Destroyed By Fire

Five SUVs used by President Joe Biden’s Secret Service destroyed by fire

A fleet of SUVs rented by US President Joe Biden's Secret Service detail was destroyed by a devastating fire in Nantucket. The SUVs were rented by the Secret Service during Biden's Nantucket trip for Thanksgiving, and the vehicles were destroyed a day after he left. The destroyed vehicles include a Chevrolet Suburban, Ford Explorer, Infinity QX80, a Ford Expedition and a Jeep Gladiator, reported local publication Nantucket Current. The fire erupted in a car park at Nantucket Memorial Airport.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2022, 11:36 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
At least four of the five SUVs have been severely damaged due to the fire. (Image: Twitter/Nantucket Current)
At least four of the five SUVs have been severely damaged due to the fire. (Image: Twitter/Nantucket Current)
At least four of the five SUVs have been severely damaged due to the fire. (Image: Twitter/Nantucket Current)
At least four of the five SUVs have been severely damaged due to the fire. (Image: Twitter/Nantucket Current)

Also Read : SUV crashes into fireworks' store, sets off series of risky explosions

Pictures shared on social media by the local publication have revealed that the front profiles of all five SUVs were severely damaged due to the blaze. However, the flame was extinguished before it completely engulfed all five SUVs. At least four cars reportedly sustained significant damage. The publication claims that no one was injured due to the fire incident, and the local authorities have launched an investigation into the matter. The fire reportedly erupted just 40 feet away from the airport's 25,000-gallon jet fuel tanks, and the timely extinguishing of the flame saved the place from a bigger disaster.

The publication further claimed that these five SUVs were actually owned by Hertz and had just been returned by the members of the President's Secret Service. It also claimed that the destroyed Ford Expedition SUV was under a battery recall by the manufacturer, and the battery was yet to be switched out.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Nantucket Airport said on Twitter that the fire incident was first observed by the airport staff at approximately 5.22 am local time. They immediately activated the fire alert system, and the incident was responded to by Nantucket Fire Department and the Nantucket Police Department. “At approximately 5:22 am, Airport shift staff observed an active fire in the rental car overflow area through the Airport’s Closed-Circuit Television System," Nantucket Airport wrote on Twitter. “Staff activated the Alert system and responded to the fire in Airport-3, where they were met by responding units from Nantucket Fire Department and Nantucket Police Department. Combined fire resources responded and contained the fire. Several vehicles were damaged," it further wrote.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2022, 11:36 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Jeep car fire car accident
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Hyundai continues its growth path in India, Creta and Venue remain power players
Hyundai continues its growth path in India, Creta and Venue remain power players
Six SUVs to look out for in December
Six SUVs to look out for in December
Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs TVS Raider: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you buy?
Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs TVS Raider: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you buy?
'We'll catch up in another galaxy': Anand Mahindra tribute to Vikram Kirloskar
'We'll catch up in another galaxy': Anand Mahindra tribute to Vikram Kirloskar
Toyota sales slip in November despite Urban Cruiser HyRyder's success
Toyota sales slip in November despite Urban Cruiser HyRyder's success

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city