This yellow Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV spotted on taxi duty in this country

It is not a very common sight to find a Hyudai Ioniq 5 EV performing taxi duties. Recently, an image of an Ioniq 5 clad in yellow hue working as a privately-owned taxi in Jordan popped up on Facebook. And while there are many electric taxis out there, this particular EV seems well cut out for the job. The Facebook post mentioned that license has been obtained for the first fully electric Ioniq 5 taxi in Jordan.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is claimed to be one the most well-rounded EVs out there in the market. It is also claimed to be one of the fastest-charging EVs on the market. When plugged into a 350 kW DC charger, its 77.4 kWh battery pack can juice up from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes. This helps reduce range anxiety as well as waiting time at charging stations.

The Ioniq 5 electric crossover comes with a spacious cabin, thanks in part to its 3,000 mm (118 inch) wheelbase, meaning that rear-seat passengers get a decent amount of legroom. While the range of the EV is claimed to be 631 km (ARAI Certified), its single PMS electric motor produces 214 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

The electric vehicle was recently also launched in India during the Auto Expo 2023, in the presence of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. The model is based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that also underpins the Kia EV6. The EV measures 4,635 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,625 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 3,000 mm.

Safety features on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, an Engine Parking Brake, and all four disc brakes as part of the safety kit. It also gets Level 2 ADAS. The boot capacity stands at 571 litres with a front trunk also available.

