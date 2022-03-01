This modified Suzuki Jimny with G63 AMG-inspired front fascia is a head-turner

To give it a luxurious appeal, the modified Suzuki Jimny makes use of xenon lights on the outside and various fancy additions on the inside.

A South African tuning shop called Race! has modified a Suzuki Jimny off-roading vehicle, making it one of the most striking-looking example of the SUV. The modified two-door vehicle features a widebody kit from Liberty Walk and a front fascia inspired by the G36 AMG.

The front fascia sports gloss black grille, badges from Liberty Walk and a new front bumper.

The G63 AMG-inspired design continues along the sides of the SUV where it also sports a pair of flared wheel arches, giving it more presence on the road. The vehicle features a military grey paint finish with the black accents on the bonnet and fenders contrasting it.

The rear of the modified Jimny looks impressive thanks to the matte and gloss black spare wheel cover, roof-mounted spoiler, and the ‘G mini’ badge. It also makes use of a set of aftermarket wheels finished in black, completing the look.

To give it a luxurious appeal, the vehicle also makes use of xenon lights on the outside and various fancy additions on the inside including a premium sound system.

The owner of the tuning company told YouTube channel Cars.co.za that no other vehicle built by him has ever garnered the amount of attention as this particular modified Jimny. “(This SUV) has got a cult status already, so we've made something which has that popularity even more special," he said. He went on say that the most flattering comment received by the company on the build of this modified Jimny is that is looks like a special edition right out of the factory.

This is not the first time a Jimny has been picked for modification. Last month, students in Japan's Nihon Automotive College (NATS) came up with their own one-off version of the Jimny for the Tokyo Auto Salon. The modified vehicle is named NATS Jimny “Kimun Kamui", meaning ‘Mountain God’.

