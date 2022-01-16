This five-door Suzuki Jimny is called Mountain God in Japan. Here is why

HT Auto
The Suzuki Jimny Mountain God has received a number of off-road-focused modifications along with a spacious cabin.Besides the addition of the fifth door, the Mountain God Jimny got a new suspension with a 6-inch body lift. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2022, 11:08 AM
One-off Suzuki Jimny Mountain God (nats_castomize_arita/Instagram)
One-off Suzuki Jimny Mountain God (nats_castomize_arita/Instagram)

While Suzuki is yet to unveil its long-awaited five-door variant of the Jimny SUV, a group of students in Japan’s Nihon Automotive College (NATS) have come up with their own one-off version of vehicle for this year's Tokyo Auto Salon. The modified vehicle has been named NATS Jimny “Kimun Kamui", meaning ‘Mountain God’.

The Suzuki Jimny Mountain God has received a number of off-road-focused modifications along with a spacious cabin, the roomiest one ever found in a Jimny. The modified vehicle is based on a 2019 Suzuki Jimny Sierra, which has been transformed into an off-road animal.

To fit an extra pair of doors, the students extended the ladder frame chassis of the Jimny by 15.7 inches (400 mm). The body was cut into half and custom panels were fitted to fill in the gaps near a tiny quarter window. Though the rear doors look rather small, they still manage to improve access to the rear seats.

(Also  read | Maruti Suzuki currently analysing if Jimny SUV can be introduced in India)

The extended wheelbase provides the rear passengers with ample amount of legroom, like what is found in large sedans. The boot space, however, is the same as what is found in the stock three-door Jimny. Besides the addition of the fifth door, the Mountain God Jimny got a new suspension with a 6-inch body lift and a new set of Black Rhino Riot 17-inch beadlock wheels.

Other exterior modifications include an off-road bumper, bolt-on wider fenders, a tubular protective frame all around the bodywork, a roof-mounted IPF light bar, and a Feldon Shelter rooftop tent for camping.

Interior modifications include an Alpine X9NXL multimedia unit, a Diecock audio system, GReddy Sirius vision gauges, leather upholstery for the seats and a black headliner. The Mountain God Jimny sources power from a 1.5-liter engine which produce 122 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2022, 11:07 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Suzuki Jimny Jimny Jimny Sierra
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

