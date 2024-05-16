Check out this 650 cc adventure tourer that just got a price cut of 1.31 lakh

Moto Morrini has dropped the price of the X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X
The X-Cape 650 is now priced at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
This is a price cut of almost ₹1.3 lakh.
The X-Cape 650X, is now available for ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
That is a price cut of ₹1 lakh
These prices are effective from 15th May 2024 onwards and are standard across all colour offerings on all models.
The manufacturer has not made any other changes to the motorcycles.
The X-Cape 650 is a tourer and comes with alloy wheels
The X-Cape 650X is an adventure tourer with spoked wheels.