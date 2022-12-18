This Indian state to replace all petrol, diesel-run govt vehicles with electric

The government of Himachal Pradesh is planning to replace all diesel and petrol-run vehicles with electric one in government departments in a phased manner in the next five years, officials informed ANI. Principal Media Advisor to the CM, Naresh Chauhan said that the government would give preference to electric vehicles in order to keep the environment clean and green.

He added that for the next five years, the government department will buy only electric vehicles while the number of charging stations in the state will also be increased. “We will preserve the environment and also will save energy, our government has decided to go for electric vehicles during the next five years in all the government departments," Chauhan said.

The state government will start buying electric vehicles while the number of charging stations would start being worked on. The state already already has a dedicated EV Policy, which was introduced in 2021, and aims for at least 15 per cent of electric vehicle penetration by 2025. Under the EV policy, Himachal Government has earmarked incentives for the adoption of electric vehicles across the segments and also plans to create a public EV charging station network.

The state's EV Policy states that there would be at least one EV charging station within every one square kilometre in major cities and towns. There would be at least one slow charging station on both sides of the state highways every 25 kilometres. Also, there would be at least one fast charging station on each side of national highways every 50 kilometres.

The state government's EV policy further said that three cities, namely Shimla, Baddi and Dharamshala, will be the model cities for electric mobility readiness and adoption. It also envisages the electrification of Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses and cabs in the coming days.

