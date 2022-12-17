Mahindra aiming to drive in EVs in United States

Mahindra entered the EV segment this year
Now that it is all ready to bring its first electric vehicle early next year...
...the automaker is eyeing to enter the market of United States
The OEM aims to launch its EVs in North America after 2027
Mahindra unveiled five concept EVs this year
These concept electric cars are based on Inglo EV skateboard architecture
The platform shares components with Volkswagen's MEB architecture
Mahindra has announced plans to set up EV manufacturing facility worth $1.21 billion in Pune
The Indian automaker also has plans to expand to other global markets