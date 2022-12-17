Mahindra aiming to drive in EVs in United States

Mahindra entered the EV segment this year

Now that it is all ready to bring its first electric vehicle early next year...

...the automaker is eyeing to enter the market of United States

The OEM aims to launch its EVs in North America after 2027

Mahindra unveiled five concept EVs this year

These concept electric cars are based on Inglo EV skateboard architecture 

The platform shares components with Volkswagen's MEB architecture 

Mahindra has announced plans to set up EV manufacturing facility worth $1.21 billion in Pune

The Indian automaker also has plans to expand to other global markets
