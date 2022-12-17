HT Auto
Mahindra aims to launch EVs in US after 2027. Details here

Mahindra, being one of the major automakers and an SUV specialist, has been eyeing the US market for a long time. This is why the carmaker introduced its rugged off-roader Roxor in the US market, which comes as a revised version of the Mahindra Thar. The sentiment about capturing the US market is the same for its electric vehicles. Mahindra CEO Anish Shah has hinted to Reuters that the OEM aims to launch its electric cars in the key North American market after 2027. He also revealed that it wants to sell a fleet of electric SUVs in other global markets.

| Updated on: 17 Dec 2022, 09:49 AM
Mahindra XUV400 EV is expected to hit production line in January 2023.
In August 2022, Mahindra unveiled five electric concept cars that are underpinned by Inglo EV skateboard architecture that shares components with Volkswagen Group's MEB architecture. The five all-new, all-electric SUVs signify the homegrown auto company's first major step into the global EV arena. The first of them, the Mahindra XUV400, is expected to hit the production line in January 2023. Interestingly, the carmaker has also announced plans to set up a new $1.21 billion dedicated electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Pune.

Speaking about its global ambition, Mahindra's CEO also said that the auto company has its eyes set on the global market, but there is no chance of an imminent launch. “I don’t see us launching in the US in the next five years," Shah stated while also saying that an entry into the US market could likely be longer than five years because the company has to win in some of its key markets first, such as Europe. He also revealed that Mahindra is considering whether it should build cars in the US to receive the benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act. “We will have to think about manufacturing closer to some of the major markets — that is something we will look at. But this is still far off," he said.

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2022, 09:49 AM IST
