New MINI Cooper EV gets minimalistic design, purely electric powertrain

The EV offers offers new digital experiences as well as modern assistance systems
The design reflects the traditional MINI DNA but with a minimalist touch
It features short overhangs, a short bonnet and contrasting long wheelbase
The hallmark MINI appearance is completed by circular headlights
Octagonal front grille provides an athletic impression
MINI Cooper E variant comes with 75 kW battery pack
MINI Cooper SE variant comes with up to 95 kW battery pack
Interior gets a round instrument cluster and a characteristic toggle bar below
The MINI Operating System 9 allows for vehicle functions to be operated intuitively