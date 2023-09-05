New MINI Cooper EV gets minimalistic design, purely electric powertrain

Published Sep 05, 2023

The EV offers offers new digital experiences as well as modern assistance systems

The design reflects the traditional MINI DNA but with a minimalist touch

It features short overhangs, a short bonnet and contrasting long wheelbase 

The hallmark MINI appearance is completed by circular headlights 

 Octagonal front grille provides an athletic impression

MINI Cooper E variant comes with 75 kW battery pack

MINI Cooper SE variant comes with up to 95 kW battery pack

 Interior gets a round instrument cluster and a characteristic toggle bar below

The MINI Operating System 9 allows for vehicle functions to be operated intuitively 
