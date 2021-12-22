This hotel chain to provide EV charging facility across its hotels in India

Radisson Hotel Group has tied up with EV charging player Sunfuel to provide electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across its hotels in India. Both the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport with an aim to promote electric mobility and support sustainability.

The MoU was signed by Zubin Saxena, managing director and vice-president (Operations)-South Asia of Radisson Hotel Group, and Gul Panag, co-founder and head - partnerships and community at Sunfuel Electric,on behalf of their respective organisations.

“Through this partnership, we are furthering our vision of a sustainable tomorrow and boosting our commitment to helping shape the future of responsible travel," said Saxena, PTI reported.

(Also read | Delhi gets two more EV charging stations at Select Citywalk mall)

Destination charging will act as a significant catalyst to the adoption of high-end electric vehicles in the country and enabling hotels at popular tourist destinations with charging facilities will make EV charging seamless for tourists, said Sunfuel Electric founder and CEO Sudhir Nayak. He also added that this initiative will encourage adoption of electric vehicles among people and also make electric mobility aspirational.

(Also read | To fast-track EVs in India, Centre aims 22,000 EV chargers at petrol pumps)

The initiative is aimed at eliminating range anxiety among travelers, especially on popular destinations. As a seven-year strong EV user, Panag said, “We hope that destination charging and our e-trails give us uninhibited access to destinations beyond the fossil fuel network." He added, "We are building and empowering a warm community of planet conscious adventurers to create some happy memories."

Charging infrastructure is a crucial part of the electric mobility revolution in the country. Not just Radisson but various OEMs, malls, residential societies and workplaces are also giving importance to the need of having charging facilities in their premises in order to encourage customers to use electric vehicles more often, and without the anxiety of range depleting.

(with inputs from PTI)