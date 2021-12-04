To fast-track EVs in India, Centre aims 22,000 EV chargers at petrol pumps

In order to improve EV charging infrastructure to fast-track adoption of electric vehicles in India, the Centre is planning to install up to 70,000 EV chargers across the country in the next few years. The Centre said that work is already underway to install these EV charging stations at various petrol pumps across India.

The Centre said that it aims to set up at least 22,000 EV charging stations, using the facility of 70,000 petrol pumps across the country. Oil companies like Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited have already pledged to use their outlets to set up 17,000 EV charging centres in the next few years.

Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries, said the first of such charging stations for electric vehicles will come up at express highways, highways and populated cities. The Ministry of Power’s guidelines say that there should be at least one EV charging station at every 25 kms on both sides of a highway. It also says that at least one EV charging station for long range and heavy duty EVs should be set up at every 100 kms on both sides of a highway. The minister said that at least one EV charging station will be set up in a grid of 3 km by 3 km for the cities.

He also said that the Centre has directed the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) in Pune to develop a prototype for fast charging of electric vehicles under the FAME II scheme and aims to put it to use by the end of next year. The minister hopes the prototype will be ready by November next year.

"Our ministry along with the ministries of petroleum and power are jointly working towards implementation of FAME India. We are working towards setting up charging stations in 22,000 of the total 70,000 petrol pumps across the country and work is on in this regard," the minister informed the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour on Friday.

"Our priority is to set up charging stations on express highways, highways and populated cities and later, this will be taken down to rural areas. But our priority right now is on these three fields," he said.

The minister also said, " Phase-II of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) is being implemented for a period of five years w.e.f. April 1, 2019, with a total budgetary support of ₹10,000 crores. Under Phase-II of the FAME-India scheme, ₹1000 cr is allocated for the development of charging infrastructure."

"This ministry (power) has sanctioned 2,877 electric vehicle charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs and 1,576 charging stations across nine expressways and 16 highways under Phase II of FAME India Scheme," Pandey said.

The Centre is also working on production of lithium batteries in the country to make India self-sufficient. A production linked incentive scheme (PLI) scheme of ₹18,100 crore has been planned for this purpose. "The RFP has been floated and there is a good response from the industry. We are moving fast towards making India self-sufficient," he said.