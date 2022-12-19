This government laboratory to begin EV battery, charging system testing services

As the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to only rise in the future, the government's National Testing House (NTH) on Monday said that it will offer testing services for EV batteries and charging systems at its Mumbai and Kolkata centres from the next fiscal. Currently, such testing carried out in Manesar-based International Centre for Automotive Technology and Pune-based Automatic Research Association of India (ARAI).

The Kolkata and Mumbai centres of NTH have been chosen for such testing because the maximum number of EV makers are located in Pune/Mumbai, while the maximum number of manufacturers of EV batteries are present in Kolkata, NTH Director General Alok Kumar Srivastava told PTI.

Testing of these products begin at the manufacturing stage and added good quality products can be made if testing labs are located near the manufacturing units, Srivastava added. Imported equipment used in EV making can also be tested at these two NTH centres.

Recently, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has come out with performance standards for EV batteries in order to ensure the safety of consumers.



NTH, which was set up in 1912, is one of the largest multidisciplinary testing labs of the central government, and caters to quality testing needs in different disciplines. It is registered in the Government e-Market (GeM) as a service provider in the category "Testing and Calibration Service" to meet the testing needs of all government departments, CABs, and PSUs, etc.

Besides Mumbai, other centres of NTH are located in Chennai Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and the satellite centre at Varanasi. The laboratory has introduced a fully digital Laboratory Management Information System(LIMS), where consumers can get their product samples tested from any part of the country by sending samples through courier, booking the required tests online, submitting payment online and get the test results online.

