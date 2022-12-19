HT Auto
Indian Oil To Install 18 Electric Vehicle Chargers Across Prime Locations

Indian Oil to install 18 electric vehicle chargers across prime locations

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is planning to install 18 new electric vehicle chargers at prime locations across the country. It will buy these chargers from Statiq, an electric vehicle (EV) charging network. The chargers will be an assorted blend of 30kW and 60kW fast chargers for use by any brand four-wheelers. Both the companies aim to facilitate EV owners in the country who can charge their vehicles on the go.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Dec 2022, 16:10 PM
File photo of electric vehicles used for representational purpose only (MINT_PRINT)
File photo of electric vehicles used for representational purpose only

The state-owned oil and gas company aims to achieve a net zero emission target by 2046 and has set aside 2 trillion to that end. The company plans to accelerate the country's green agenda by working on many emission mitigation channels such as biofuels, green hydrogen, renewables, etc.

The Statiq chargers will be bought through a tender, which is essential to the company’s carbon neutrality plans and will offer as leverage their strong established fuel station network. This system sees over 3.1 crore footfalls every day thus fulfilling over half the fuel requirement of India. “With Statiq having won this tender, we are glad to find a collaborator who will provide us with quality Made-in-India EV chargers," said Chairman and Managing Director, IOCL, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya.

Over the last year, Statiq has launched numerous charging stations to exapns its charging network by partnering with various stakeholders. By the end of the year, the company aims to have an approximately 20,000-strong charging network. Each location is handpicked for one singular reason – that it is located on busy routes with extremely extensive footfalls. Statiq has said that is looking forward to making many more such announcements. “We are looking forward to several such steps that will gradually add up to our overarching ambition of helping everyone in the ecosystem #StayCharged," said Head- of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs, Statiq, Aman Rehman.

 

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2022, 16:04 PM IST
TAGS: Indian Oil electric vehicle EV charging electric mobility
