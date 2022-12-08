HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ev Charging Business May Need Up To 1.05 Lakh Cr Investment By 2032: Report

EV charging business may need up to 1.05 lakh cr investment by 2032: Report

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station business may need an investment of up to 1.05 lakh crore by 2032 if the country needs 2.30 lakh such facilities during this period, as per a report. This kind of investment is required in order to cater to the growing demand for EVs, which is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39 per cent, which is result in the need for power, as per credit ratings agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2022, 12:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only

As per the report, the commercial EV charging stations are expected to be a major contributing factor in the penetration of these vehicles. It also mentions that the EV penetration for the overall automobile industry would reach 40 per cent by FY32 from about 4 per cent this fiscal.

Also Read : Public EV charging stations to have prepaid collection of service charges: Govt

The report highlights a few of the government's initiatives that could lead to secular growth in the demand for EVs. These schemes include The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for advanced chemistry cells, as well the focus on expanding the footprint of the electric charging infrastructure along with sustained increase in the petrol and diesel prices.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

It is estimated that the country could require around 63,000 charging stations and cumulative investments of 269 billion ( 26,900 crore) for setting up the charging stations over the next five years.

In line with the growth of EV sales, in the next decade, the country could need 0.23 million charging stations, entailing a total investment of 1.05 trillion by FY32. In order to get an estimate of the number of charging stations that need to be set up and the investment required, Ind-Ra has assessed the total power requirement, using its internal estimates of the EV sales for next 10 years.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2022, 12:21 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle EV electric mobility EV charging
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Ather_450
Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Toyota_91
Toyota cars most likely to run lakhs of kilometers, finds study
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

How to check and change car engine coolant
How to check and change car engine coolant
These were India's best-selling cars in November
These were India's best-selling cars in November
EV charging business may need up to ₹1.05 lakh cr investment by 2032: Report
EV charging business may need up to 1.05 lakh cr investment by 2032: Report
Apollo Tyres inaugurates new tyre testing facility in Chennai
Apollo Tyres inaugurates new tyre testing facility in Chennai
Tesla CEO Elon Musk to pass baton to this man
Tesla CEO Elon Musk to pass baton to this man

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city