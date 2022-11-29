HT Auto
This Aston Martin luxury home in Japan comes with automotive gallery

Aston Martin has announced a partnership with Japanese luxury real estate leader VIBROA to design its first luxury home in Asia, located in the Minami Aoyama area of Tokyo. The collaboration will begin with the construction of № 001 Minami Aoyama, a private home in the Omotesando area of Minami Aoyama, which is known as Tokyo's foremost architectural and style centres.

By: HT Auto Desk
29 Nov 2022, 12:30 PM
The highlight of the luxury home is that it features an automotive gallery - a fancy garage, apart from wine cellar, home cinema, gym, and private spa, with Aston Martin's design principles being reflected throughout the property. The exterior design of the home is led by Aston Martin’s acclaimed designers, who are also responsible for the interior styling of the property.

The building's exterior on one side has black, vertical elements that provide coverage over a window that spans the structure's whole width.
The four-storey home is slated to be completed in November 2023 and has already been sold to a private buyer. The building will get a roof terrace as well. It is Aston Martin's first real estate design collaboration in Asia, and comes after successful projects in the US including the Sylvan Rock private residential estate as well as the exclusive Aston Martin Residences in Miami.

The building's exterior on one side has black, vertical elements that provide coverage over a window that spans the structure's whole width. Another section has floor-to-ceiling windows on each floor. A grille and a small lawn are on the roof. “Outside, we've created a striking architectural form with clean lines and seamless boundaries so the residents can connect with and experience this unique location," said Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin.

On the inside, the interior has lots of black wood covering the walls and ceiling. There is also a room below the garage, so the owner can sit there and look at all the parked Aston Martins at eye level.

First Published Date: 29 Nov 2022, 12:30 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin
