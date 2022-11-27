This Aston Martin hypercar follows no rules

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar is beast when it comes to power

It has been designed to cover the rigorous 24H Le Mans circuit in 3 minutes 20 seconds

This powerful hypercar comes with a long wheelbase

It is based on a wide track chassis which is light in weight

It is highly aerodynamically efficient

Under that sleek hood, there is a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine

The powertrain can churn massive power output of 1,000 bhp

This track-only hypercar sports ultra-light weight carbon fibre bodywork

Aston Martin will produce only 40 units of this hypercar
