This Aston Martin hypercar follows no rules

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar is beast when it comes to power
It has been designed to cover the rigorous 24H Le Mans circuit in 3 minutes 20 seconds
This powerful hypercar comes with a long wheelbase
It is based on a wide track chassis which is light in weight
It is highly aerodynamically efficient
Under that sleek hood, there is a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine
The powertrain can churn massive power output of 1,000 bhp
This track-only hypercar sports ultra-light weight carbon fibre bodywork
Aston Martin will produce only 40 units of this hypercar