HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Thailand Car Production Drops Sharply In June, Local Sales Fall

Thailand car production drops sharply in June, local sales fall

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2024, 06:56 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Car production in Thailand declined by 20.11 per cent in June 2024 due to stricter financing rules and high consumer debt.
Thailand car production
Tighter financing rules and high consumer debt are among reasons behind why car production in Thailand fell by 20.11 per cent. (Bloomberg)
Thailand car production
Tighter financing rules and high consumer debt are among reasons behind why car production in Thailand fell by 20.11 per cent.

Car production in Thailand fell 20.11 per cent in June from a year earlier due to tighter financing rules and high consumer debt, and full-year production is now expected to be lower than in 2023, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

The figure compared with May's 16.19 per cent year-on-year drop.

In the January-June period, car production contracted 17.39 per cent from a year earlier to 761,240 units, the federation said.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.86 - 10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.20 - 9.92 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Polo 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2024
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.65 - 8.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Market penetration of 30 per cent absolutely attainable for luxury EVs by 2030 – BMW India CEO

"Stricter measures for credit approval from financial institutions, coupled with household debt that was nearing 90 per cent of GDP, led to a higher rejection rate for auto loans," Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesman of the FTI's automotive industry division, told a news briefing.

Domestic car sales dropped 26.04 per cent in June from a year earlier, after a 23.38 per cent annual decline in May, the federation said.

Also Read : Select national highways to get satellite-based toll collection system, says Nitin Gadhkari

The federation lowered its domestic sales target to 550,000 vehicles from an earlier forecast of 750,000 units. It also cut its production target to 1.7 million units this year, down from at 1.9 million vehicles seen earlier. In 2023, Thailand produced 1.84 million vehicles.

Auto exports were still seen at 1.15 million vehicles this year.

Thailand is Southeast Asia's biggest autos production centre and an export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda, with pickup trucks among the key vehicles manufactured.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2024, 06:56 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Honda Toyota Honda

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.