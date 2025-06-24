Tesla under NHTSA's scrutiny over Robotaxi incident. Know more

Tesla has again come under scrutiny, and this time because of the electric vehicle manufacturer's self-driving Robotaxis' violation of traffic laws during the company's first day offering paid rides in Austin. The US auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), is looking into the incidents where Tesla Robotaxis appeared to violate traffic rules.

Bloomberg has reported that NHTSA is aware of the incidents that were captured in videos posted on social media and is gathering additional information from the EV manufacturer. Following an assessment of those reports and other relevant information, NHTSA will take any necessary actions to protect road safety, the agency has reportedly stated in its official statement.

In one of the videos, posted by an investor of the company, a Tesla Model Y enters an Austin intersection in a left-turn-only lane. The Tesla hesitates to make the turn, swerves right and proceeds into an unoccupied lane meant for traffic moving in the opposite direction. The video also reveals that the Tesla Model Y re-enters the correct lane over a double yellow line, which drivers are not supposed to cross.

Another video posted Sunday captured two riders in a driverless Model Y having trouble after pressing a button on the rear screen of the vehicle to indicate that they wanted the vehicle to pull over. The video shows that right after pressing the button, a message popped up on the screen indicating that the Model Y would find a safe location to pull over. But rather than execute a pull-over manoeuvre, the vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the road.

In some other social media posts, initial riders in the driverless Tesla Model Ys shared footage of the EVs speeding. In one of the videos, the Tesla EV reached 56 kmph shortly after passing a 48 kmph speed limit sign.

These developments come after Tesla recalled more than 362,000 electric cars in February 2023, after NHTSA said that its driver-assistance system may allow cars to infringe on local traffic rules. Meanwhile, NHTSA continues to investigate the performance of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) suite of automated driver-assist features. The agency is examining how the system performs at times when visibility is limited by glare, dust or fog.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: