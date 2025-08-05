Tesla to inaugurate its second experience centre in Delhi on August 11

After its inaugural experience centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, the American electric vehicle maker, Tesla is set to expand its presence to the capital of the nation, Delhi. Tesla has announced that it will be inaugurating its Delhi experience centre on August 11, 2025. This would mark the second experience centre by the EV maker in the country.

To be located at the Worldmark 3 shopping centre in Aerocity, Delhi, the new centre will be catering to the customers and Tesla fans alike. The company had also inaugurated its first Supercharger EV charging station on August 4 in Mumbai’s BKC. The first experience centre by Tesla in Mumbai was inaugurated on July 15. The carmaker currently sells the Tesla Model Y in the nation with two configuration options - RWD with 60kWh battery and RWD with 75 kWh battery pack.

Tesla Model Y: Design

The Model Y brings Tesla's minimalist design to India, a Model 3-based vehicle with a greater ride height, a glass roof, and a sportier, coupe-like profile. It is very sparsely designed on the outside, with flush door handles, thin headlamps, and an aerodynamic profile that is more about function than form.

Tesla Model Y: Specifications

The Tesla Model Y is only offered in a rear wheel drive configuration in India. The Rear-Wheel-Drive variant of Tesla Model Y in India has both a 60 kWh and a higher 75 kWh battery pack option. The RWD version is driven by a single electric motor that makes around 295 bhp.

The 60 kWh battery is said to deliver a WLTP range of 500 km on a single charge, and the long-range version provides up to 622 km. The 0-100 kmph sprint time is claimed to be 5.9 seconds, and a 15-minute supercharge can provide the users a range of 238 km to 267 km of claimed range.

Tesla Model Y: Features

In India, the Model Y is offered in 7 exterior colours and 2 interior themes. The cabin of the Model Y features a 15.4-inch front display screen, an 8-inch rear screen, power-adjustable steering column and front seats, dual-zone auto climate control, 19-inch crossflow wheels, fixed glass roof, acoustic glass and a power rear liftgate.

