Tesla Model Y launched in India at 59.89 lakh. But will it drive itself? Find out…

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2025, 10:40 am
  • Tesla has launched its Model Y SUV in India, starting at 59.89 lakh. The first dealership is in Mumbai, offering RWD and Long Range variants.

Tesla has officially launched in India with the Model Y SUV priced from ₹59.89 lakh. The first dealership opened in Mumbai, offering RWD and Long Range variants. The vehicle lacks full self-driving features initially but includes over-the-air updates and various tech enhancements.
Tesla, the global electric vehicle maker, has arrived on Indian shores after long anticipation. The manufacturer has debuted with its best-selling Model Y SUV in the country at a starting price of 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The first dealership for the brand has been inaugurated at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, and the Tesla Model Y will be available in RWD as well as Long Range RWD variants. The top-spec Long-Range variant has been priced at 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

However, the manufacturer is not offering the fully autonomous driving capability with the vehicle from the get-go. The full self-driving capability will cost an extra 6 lakh. The car maker has also added a disclaimer on its website mentioning that the currently enabled features require active driver supervision. The car gets over-the-air updates as these self-driving features evolve.

Also Read : Tesla investors ask board to set date for overdue annual shareholder meeting

Tesla Model Y: Design

The Model Y introduces Tesla’s minimalist aesthetic to India, based on the Model 3 but featuring a higher stance, a panoramic glass roof, and a more sporty, coupe-like silhouette. Its exterior is quite minimalist, with flush door handles, slim headlamps, and an aerodynamic shape focused on practicality rather than flashiness.

Tesla Model Y: Specifications

The RWD (Rear-Wheel-Drive) version of the Tesla Model Y in India offers options for both a 60 kWh and a larger 75 kWh battery pack. The RWD variant is powered by a single electric motor producing about 295 hp. The 60 kWh battery is claimed to provide a WLTP range of 500 km per charge, while the long-range model offers up to 622 km. The claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time is 5.9 seconds, and a 15-minute supercharge can give the users anywhere from 238 km to 267 km of claimed range.

Also Read : Tesla Q2 2025 global sales down 13.5% despite updated Model Y rollout

Tesla Model Y: Features

In India, the Model Y will be available in 7 exterior colours and 2 interior trims. It will also come with a 15.4-inch front infotainment screen, an 8-inch rear display, power-adjustable front seats and steering column, dual-zone automatic climate control, 19-inch crossflow wheels, a fixed glass roof, acoustic glass and a power rear liftgate.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2025, 10:40 am IST
