Tesla Model Y launched in India at ₹59.89 lakh. But will it drive itself? Find out…
- Tesla has launched its Model Y SUV in India, starting at ₹59.89 lakh. The first dealership is in Mumbai, offering RWD and Long Range variants.
Tesla, the global electric vehicle maker, has arrived on Indian shores after long anticipation. The manufacturer has debuted with its best-selling Model Y SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The first dealership for the brand has been inaugurated at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, and the Tesla Model Y will be available in RWD as well as Long Range RWD variants. The top-spec Long-Range variant has been priced at ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).
However, the manufacturer is not offering the fully autonomous driving capability with the vehicle from the get-go. The full self-driving capability will cost an extra ₹6 lakh. The car maker has also added a disclaimer on its website mentioning that the currently enabled features require active driver supervision. The car gets over-the-air updates as these self-driving features evolve.
Tesla Model Y: Design
The Model Y introduces Tesla’s minimalist aesthetic to India, based on the Model 3 but featuring a higher stance, a panoramic glass roof, and a more sporty, coupe-like silhouette. Its exterior is quite minimalist, with flush door handles, slim headlamps, and an aerodynamic shape focused on practicality rather than flashiness.
Tesla Model Y: Specifications
The RWD (Rear-Wheel-Drive) version of the Tesla Model Y in India offers options for both a 60 kWh and a larger 75 kWh battery pack. The RWD variant is powered by a single electric motor producing about 295 hp. The 60 kWh battery is claimed to provide a WLTP range of 500 km per charge, while the long-range model offers up to 622 km. The claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time is 5.9 seconds, and a 15-minute supercharge can give the users anywhere from 238 km to 267 km of claimed range.
Tesla Model Y: Features
In India, the Model Y will be available in 7 exterior colours and 2 interior trims. It will also come with a 15.4-inch front infotainment screen, an 8-inch rear display, power-adjustable front seats and steering column, dual-zone automatic climate control, 19-inch crossflow wheels, a fixed glass roof, acoustic glass and a power rear liftgate.
