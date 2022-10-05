Tesla to get rid of more vehicle sensors amid glare on AutoPilot system

Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) will now come with fewer sensors and rely increasingly on on-board cameras to provide safety and driver-assistance functionalities. Tesla has been under scrutiny over its self-drive system or AutoPilot in recent times with authorities in the US posing several questions.

While Tesla AutoPilot system has been questioned over capabilities and relevance in all possible situations, especially in the aftermath of instances of accidents, the removal of ultrasonic sensors will also help the US-based EV giant to deal better with the chip shortage situation. It could also help the Elon Musk-led company bring down costs at a time when competition is heating up. It is reported that ultrasonic sensors would first be removed from Model S and Model Y units the world over before being taken off of Model S and Model X in 2023.

Musk himself has been a very vocal backer of self-driving vehicles and has said in the past that such vehicles would not only be more capable but far safer than vehicles driven by people entirely as these systems apparently negate possibility of human error. He had also previously said that on-board cameras on Tesla vehicles are completely capable of allowing full autonomous driving capabilities.

The sensors on board modern-day vehicles are essentially incorporated to help owners park vehicles safely by detecting objects or persons in close proximity. But there is an increasing pressure from regulatory and legal authorities.

(With inputs from Reuters)

