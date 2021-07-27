Tesla Semi EV launch delayed again, may launch next year: Report

Tesla has confirmed that there will be a delay in launching its Semi truck program. According to a report by Electrek, the launch has been postponed till next year over the constraint of battery cell supply.

As per the report, sources have informed that Tesla has completed the drive axle production line for the Semi truck and is currently in the process of debugging its low volume general assembly line. Earlier reports have conveyed that these electric trucks have been nearing production soon at Tesla's Nevada facility.

After a number of delays, Tesla chief Elon Musk had shared that it's time to bring the Tesla Semi truck to volume production. However, the EV maker has indicated that a few products might be manufactured and deliveries may take place this year even if full volume production seems unlikely. Tesla had unveiled its Semi truck back in 2017 and then the company had its first guided production in 2019.

Tesla announced its sales record for its second quarter which saw a massive profit. The high profit has been attributed to the increased sales of its less-expensive electric vehicle models. Tesla has also initiated cost cuts which helped it offset many of the supply chain and microchip shortfalls that is currently a major issue faced by the auto industry. Elon Musk has also shared that the global semiconductor shortage situation remains serious.

Tesla is also planning to make electric vehicles with the help of 4680 battery cells. The EV maker is closely working with Panasonic to develop these cells. While LG is also working to produce 4680 battery cells for Tesla by 2023.