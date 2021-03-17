Tesla has put its long-awaited upcoming Semi truck with 1,000 kilometre of claimed range to test on its tracks. The EV maker shared a video of the all-electric Semi doing rounds on the company's tracks. The video clip shows the Semi truck being tested on a banked section of the company's test circuit but without towing a trailer. The electric vehicle seems to be very quiet in comparison to any regular diesel truck. Tesla had first unveiled the Semi in 2017 with the promise of clean transportation in the commercial fleet. Deliveries of the vehicle are expected to start from 2021 even if the claimed range of 1,000 kilometres might not be possible for at least a few more years. In fact, the truck was initially planned to be begin deliveries in 2019 but it has been repeatedly delayed. Semi on the track pic.twitter.com/0QCTYGbLJv — Tesla (@Tesla) March 14, 2021

When first announced, the Tesla Semi was said to have a range of over 800 kilometres under highway conditions while towing around 36,387 kg of load. The vehicle's other specs include the ability to hit 60 mph in just 20 seconds with a full 80,000 lb load and climb 5% grades at a steady 104.6 km/h.

Later in early 2020, CEO Elon Musk announced that the Semi’s range would sit at 600 miles (965 km). The massive per-charge range on the Tesla Semi may be made possible by making use of in-house batteries being developed by the EV-maker.

The Tesla Semi has a capacity of 36,000 kilos and with if its claimed range of 1000-kilos is proven, it would become the winner in long-haul journeys. "If you want, for long-range trucking, you can take the range up to, we think, easily 800 km, and we see a path over time to 1,000 km range for an heavy duty truck," Musk was earlier quoted as saying by Electrek.