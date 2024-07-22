HT Auto
Tesla to have humanoid robots for internal use next year, Elon Musk says

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 22 Jul 2024, 17:17 PM
Tesla
File photo of the Tesla logo. Image has been used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
Tesla
File photo of the Tesla logo. Image has been used for representational purpose.

Tesla will have humanoid robots in "low production" for the company's internal use next year, CEO Elon Musk said on Monday, months after he announced a rollout by the end of 2024.

The automaker will have the robots "hopefully" in high production for other companies in 2026, Musk said in a post on social media platform X.

Musk had said in April that the Tesla robot, called Optimus, would be able to perform tasks in factory by the end of this year and could be ready for sale as soon as the end of 2025.

Also Read : Tesla's dominance wanes as EV market heats up. Here’s why

Humanoid robots have been in development for several years by Japan's Honda and Hyundai Motor's Boston Dynamics. Companies are betting on them to meet potential labor shortages and perform repetitive tasks that could be dangerous or tedious such as logistics, warehousing and manufacturing.

Musk has a history of failing to fulfill bold promises to Wall Street.

In 2019, he told investors that Tesla would be operating a network of "robotaxi" autonomous cars by 2020.

Last week, he signalled that an unveil of the robotaxi would take more time, saying he requested "an important design change" to the front of the vehicle.

Also Read : Check out all the latest from the world of EVs

Tesla put out the first generation of its Optimus robot, dubbed Bumblebee, in September 2022. This year, the company posted a video of a second generation of the bipedal robot folding a T-shirt at the firm's facility.

Musk has in recent months pivoted to focus on artificial intelligence, autonomous driving software, robotaxis and the Optimus robot amid tapering demand for EVs, which make up more than 80% of Tesla's quarterly revenue.

Tesla is set to report its second-quarter results on Tuesday, with Wall Street expecting margins to hit a more than five-year low, but focus will also be on Musk's ambitious plans for robotaxis and AI products.

Tesla shares were up about 1% premarket on Monday.

First Published Date: 22 Jul 2024, 17:17 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla EV Electric car electric vehicle Elon Musk

