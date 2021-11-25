Tesla exec comments on Ford Superchargers, calls it a knock-off of Tesla design

The Ford Superchargers are AC Level 2 charging points with up to 19.2 kW power output whereas Tesla Superchargers are DC fast chargers, which - depending on version - can deliver up to 250 kW of power. And some Twitter users have noted that the Ford chargers do not require ventilation like the DC fast chargers from Tesla.

Another Twitter user called the Ford Superchargers 'dishonest' and a rip-off of Tesla design. “But even beyond that, it’s not even a DC Fast Charger with CCS Ports. With a J1772 port you get Level 2 AC charging at up to 19kW. That speed doesn’t require ventilation like we see here," the user wrote.

(Also read | Ford, Rivian abandon plans to jointly develop electric vehicle)

Whether Tesla will officially take an action on the design controversy or will it just ignore the incident as hilarious, only time will tell. Ford is not building a large-scale charging infrastructure at the moment but if it does, will it use the same design? Again, only time will tell.

What is certain is that Ford is putting in efforts to transition towards an electric vehicle company with an aim to build 600,000 BEVs per year by the end of 2023.