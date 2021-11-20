Ford has mammoth EV dreams, plans to make 6 lakh EVs by 2023

Farley also shared on the microblogging site that with this step, Ford will become the second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer within the next couple of years and with huge investment in EVs and rapid plans for expansion, the company is aiming to gain the top slot. That would mean almost locking horns with the EV major Tesla. He also conveyed that how the arrival of electric vehicles is a big moment in the automobile industry. He went ahead to add that early EVs were good for the environment, however, they lacked emotions and here it is where Ford is trying to be different. “We're taking iconic vehicles—Mustang, F-150, E-Transit—and making them even better as EVs. And more are on the way," he said in the tweet.

Ford had previously stated that it aims to make 40 per cent of its sales all-electric by 2030 and producing 6,00,00 electric vehicles would roughly make only 10 per cent of its entire global production capacity.