Ford, Google develop AR tech to help users know F-150 Lightning EV better

Ford in collaboration with Google has created F-150 Lightning Strike Anywhere, which is an augmented reality experience, with an intent to educate customers about the key elements of the all-electric pickup truck. Ford informed that the 3D animation will help users to understand the electric vehicle better.

Similar Cars

Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck has received more than 1,60,000 reservations so far. According to a recent survey done by the automaker on F-150 Lightning retail reservation holders, around 80 per cent have never owned a battery-electric vehicle before and more than half have never used a Ford vehicle. Another research by Google and Ipsos reflected that about 58 per cent of people who are planning to buy a new vehicle in the next six months are considering buying either a hybrid or a fully electric vehicle. Therefore, Ford is taking the opportunity through this campaign to give the customers an immersive and informative experience.

(Also read | Ford's 'charge angels' will ensure all faulty EV chargers across US are fixed)

F-150 Lightning Strike Anywhere is a 3D and augmented reality experience that will allow owners to view and learn about a virtual F-150 Lightning truck in their own environment via smartphone. There are 13 interactive animations that will inform them about key features of the EV including functions and services, like the electric vehicle’s mega power frunk, battery range, towing capabilities, convenient charging solutions on the road and at home, interior connectivity, smart bed and much more.

(Also | Watch: Is Ford working on an F-150 Lightning convertible?)

Suzy Deering, chief marketing officer, Ford Motor Company said that people are immensely curious about the capabilities of an electric vehicle. “At Ford, we want to show, not just tell since we believe educating customers on the full potential and capabilities of electric vehicles helps them make the transition from traditionally powered vehicles to all-electric ones," she added. Thomais Zaremba, Industry Director, Automotive, Google shared that the company is proud to collaborate with Ford to bring in such a technology to the market.