Watch: Is Ford working on an F-150 Lightning convertible?

The upcoming GMC Hummer EV pickup truck has removable roof panels though, which the automaker refers to as Sky Panels. The video at its 4:30 mark reveals the animation that fuelled speculation.

However, when this ignited speculation about a drop-top variant of the famous Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, the US auto major clarified that it is nothing but a software glitch in the EV's display, reports InsideEVs.

The Ford F-150 Lightning will be available for buyers in 2022. The electric pickup truck will compete with rivals like Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck etc.

Ford already revealed last month that the F-150 Lightning has received,more than 130,000 bookings for the F-150 Lightning. Due to the strong demand, the automaker had to increase the production of the pickup as well.

Ford F-150 draws power from dual electric motors, each powering one axle. The EV is capable of churning out 563 hp power output and 1,050 Nm of massive torque output. The electric pickup truck is claimed to be able to accelerate 0-100 kmph in four seconds.

Ford Motor Company is aiming to produce more than 80,000 units of F-150 Lightning in 2024, up from its previous target of more than 40,000.