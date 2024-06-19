HT Auto
Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans stock option grants for high-performing employees

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 19 Jun 2024, 07:03 AM
The plan of granting stock options for the high-performing Tesla employees comes just days after Elon Musk won shareholder approval for his $56 billio
Elon Musk
The plan of granting stock options for the high-performing Tesla employees comes just days after Elon Musk won shareholder approval for his $56 billion pay plan consisting of stock options and two months after he announced job cuts affecting more than 10% of Tesla's global workforce. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
The plan of granting stock options for the high-performing Tesla employees comes just days after Elon Musk won shareholder approval for his $56 billion pay plan consisting of stock options and two months after he announced job cuts affecting more than 10% of Tesla's global workforce.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told employees on Monday that the electric vehicle maker is working on stock-based compensation for high-performing employees, according to two people who reviewed an internal memo.

The plan comes just days after Musk won shareholder approval for his $56 billion pay plan consisting of stock options and two months after he announced job cuts affecting more than 10% of Tesla's global workforce in the face of slowing demand for EVs and intensifying price competition from Chinese rivals.

"Over the next few weeks, Tesla will be doing a comprehensive review to provide stock option grants for exceptional performance," Musk said in an email, according to the two people who reviewed it, who are based in China and the U.S., respectively. They declined to be named as the memo is for internal use.

"There will also be an ongoing program to award spot option grants for anyone who does something outstanding for the company. Thanks for everything you're doing to make Tesla successful," the email said.

Tesla did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Last year, Tesla skipped merit-based stock awards for employees, people familiar with the matter said. Tesla's margins took a hit last year from the company's aggressive price cuts aimed at reviving demand and fending off competition.

Since the start of 2024, Tesla shares have slumped 25% and the EV maker has warned of a sharp slowdown in sales.

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2024, 07:03 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Luxury car Elon Musk

