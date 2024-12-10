HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tesla Aims To Launch Robotaxi With A Human Backup. But, There's A Catch

Tesla aims to launch robotaxi with teleoperator backup

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 10 Dec 2024, 07:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Tesla plans to launch robotaxi service in California and Texas next year.
robotaxi
Tesla plans to launch robotaxi service in California and Texas next year.
robotaxi
Tesla plans to launch robotaxi service in California and Texas next year.

Tesla aims to start its robotaxi service with a company-owned fleet backed up by human teleoperators for safety, Deutsche Bank said in a note after a meeting with the company's head of investor relations.

The electric vehicle maker still is shooting for a launch of its cheaper vehicle in the first half of next year and other models later in the year, the bank said after the meeting with investor relations chief Travis Axelrod. It published the note on Friday.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Battre Electric Mobility Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon60 km
₹59,900
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹74,000
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Storie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon132 km
₹ 94,999 - 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Tesla plans to launch robotaxi service in California and Texas next year, Deutsche Bank said. Tesla had set that goal earlier this year.

Axelrod did not respond to a request for comment.

"Tesla believes it would be reasonable to assume some type of teleoperator would be needed at least initially for safety/redundancy purposes," the bank said in the note. "Management intends to start off entirely with the company-owned fleet" and to use an internally developed ride-hail app, it said.

Deutsche Bank also raised its price target for Tesla shares to $370 from $295. Tesla shares were trading down nearly 1% at $386.04 on Monday.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2024, 07:38 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.