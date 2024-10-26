Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Nexon Now Gets Two Sunroof Options Across All Powertrain Variants. Check Details

Tata Nexon now gets two sunroof options across range. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Oct 2024, 18:07 PM
The Tata Nexon first received a panoramic sunroof on the CNG-powered models launched recently and the feature has now been extended to the petrol and
...
The Tata Nexon CNG was the first to introduce the panoramic sunroof to the model lineup.

The Tata Nexon was introduced with a single-pane sunroof on select variants. but the automaker changed that with the launch of the CNG version, which arrived with a panoramic sunroof on the top trims. Now, the Indian manufacturer has updated the petrol and diesel models of the Nexon with the new panoramic sunroof as well. The Nexon now offers two different sunroof options across all powertrains.

For both petrol and diesel-powered models, the lower variants are limited to voice-assisted single-pane sunroofs. The top-of-the-line Fearless+ trim gets the voice-assisted panoramic option. The Tata Nexon CNG comparatively has more variants which offer a panoramic sunroof.

VariantSunroof typeFuel typeTransmissionPrices (ex-showroom)
Smart + S 1.2Single-pane electric Petrol5-speed MT 8.99 lakh
Pure S 1.2Single-pane electricPetrol6-speed MT 9.99 lakh
Creative + S 1.2Single-pane electricpetrol6-speed MT 11.49 lakh
Creative + S DT 1.2Single-pane electricPetrol6-speed MT 11.69 lakh
Fearless + PS DT 1.2PanoramicPetrol6-speed MT 13.59 lakh
Pure S AMTSingle-pane electricPetrol6-speed AMT 10.69 lakh 
Creative + S AMT 1.2Single-pane electricPetrol6-speed AMT 12.19 lakh
Creative + S DT AMT 1.2Single-pane electricPetrol6-speed AMT 12.39 lakh
Creative + S DCA DT 1.2Single-pane electricPetrol7-speed DCA 12.89 lakh
Fearless + PS DCA DT 1.2PanoramicPetrol7-speed DCA 14.79 lakh

Prices for the panoramic sunroof start at 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol-powered Nexon with the 6-speed manual gearbox. As for the diesel, the six-speed manual gets the panoramic sunroof at 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The costliest model with the panoramic option is the Nexon Dark edition diesel priced at 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, this is the costliest model in the entire Nexon range.

VariantSunroof typeFuel typeTransmissionPrices (ex-showroom)
Pure S 1.5 Single-pane electricDiesel6-speed MT 11.29 lakh
Creative + S 1.5Single-pane electricDiesel6-speed MT 12.89 lakh
Creative + S DT 1.5Single-pane electricDiesel6-speed MT 13.09 lakh
Smart + S 1.5Single-pane electricDiesel6-speed MT 10.49 lakh 
Fearless + PS DT 1.5PanoramicDiesel6-speed MT 14.99 lakh
Pure S AMT 1.5Single-pane electricDiesel6-speed AMT 11.99 lakh
Creative + S AMT 1.5Single-pane electricDiesel6-speed AMT 13.59 lakh
Creative + S AMT DT 1.5Single-pane electricDiesel6-speed AMT 13.79 lakh
Fearless + PS AMT DT 1.5PanoramicDiesel6-speed AMT 15.59 lakh

Tata Nexon: Key highlights

The first-generation Tata Nexon was the first Indian vehicle to get a five-star safety rating from the GNCAP in 2018 but the current model boasts a more comprehensive array of features. The Tata Nexon is priced between 7.99 lakh and 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, along with various transmission options. The manufacturer has recently brought out CNG versions, a first-ever turbo petrol CNG option for any car in India.

Also Watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

This SUV is equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), Hill Hold assist, and a 360-degree camera. The Nexon also features a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display mounted on the dashboard, along with wireless compatibility for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The climate control settings are located in a haptic touch interface beneath the AC vents and the centre console is also equipped with a wireless charging port for smartphones. Incidentally, there are no cupholders on the top variants of the Nexon for the front passengers.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2024, 18:07 PM IST
