Indian consumers' preference towards cars are evolving rapidly

Indian car buyers are increasingly focusing on safety, premium features of the modern cars

Here are some of the safest SUVs in India with five-star rating

Tata Nexon facelift continues to hold the crown of being a five-star rated SUV

Nexon's bigger sibling Tata Harrier too comes with five-star safety rating earned at Bharat NCAP crash test

Tata Safari SUV too sits in the same league along with its siblings like Nexon and Harrier

Despite being a small SUV, Tata Punch secured a five-star Global NCAP safety rating

Mahindra Scorpio N too scored a five-star rating at Global NCAP crash test

Mahindra XUV300 too is among the safest SUVs in India with a five-star GNCAP rating

Mahindra's flagship SUV XUV700 too sits in the same league with a five-star GNCAP rating

Volkswagen Taigun SUV joins the list with Global NCAP five-star safety rating

Skoda Kushaq too is in the same list with Global NCAP five-star rating
