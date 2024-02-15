Indian car buyers are increasingly focusing on safety, premium features of the modern cars
Here are some of the safest SUVs in India with five-star rating
Tata Nexon facelift continues to hold the crown of being a five-star rated SUV
Nexon's bigger sibling Tata Harrier too comes with five-star safety rating earned at Bharat NCAP crash test
Tata Safari SUV too sits in the same league along with its siblings like Nexon and Harrier
Despite being a small SUV, Tata Punch secured a five-star Global NCAP safety rating
Mahindra Scorpio N too scored a five-star rating at Global NCAP crash test
Mahindra XUV300 too is among the safest SUVs in India with a five-star GNCAP rating
Mahindra's flagship SUV XUV700 too sits in the same league with a five-star GNCAP rating
Volkswagen Taigun SUV joins the list with Global NCAP five-star safety rating
Skoda Kushaq too is in the same list with Global NCAP five-star rating