Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet: Five SUVs under ₹15 lakh with six airbags
- Six airbags along with other safety features have been increasingly becoming common in many mass-market cars across different brands.
Over the last few years, safety features have been getting increasing priority among the different parameters when consumers go to buy cars. Several advanced technology-aided active and passive safety features are finding increasing penetration in modern cars. One of the key passive safety features becoming increasingly common in modern passenger vehicles, even in the mass market segment is multiple airbags. Many cars across different body styles and positioned at different price points, even in the mass market segment now come with six airbags as a common safety feature.
If you are planning to buy an SUV that is priced under ₹15 lakh and has six airbags among the safety features, here are the top five models.
Tata has earned pretty good attention with its safety feature-packed and five-star Global NCAP-rated cars. The Nexon is at the forefront among them. Tata Nexon is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market and the homegrown carmaker updated the car in the recent past further enhancing its appeal to consumers. The compact SUV comes equipped with six airbags along with various other safety features.
Kia Sonet is one of the bestsellers from the South Korean automaker that comes with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features. Sold alongside the Kia Seltos, the Sonet directly competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza etc. Like its competitor Tata Nexon, the Kia Sonet compact SUV too comes equipped with six airbags.
Mahindra XUV 3XO comes as a revamped avatar of the XUV300. This SUV competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Kia Sonet among others. The XUV 3XO comes with a wide range of updates over its predecessor. On the safety front, the SUV features six airbags.
Hyundai Exter was launched in the Indian market with a lot of hype. The SUV was introduced to the country's passenger vehicle market with a wide range of segment-leading features, which grabbed a lot of attention. The Hyundai Exter gets six airbags as standard fitment as part of the South Korean automaker's strategy.
Hyundai Venue is also a popular compact SUV in the Indian market, which is one of the leading revenue churners for the automaker. As part of the brand's strategy to introduce six airbags as standard fitment across all the models in its portfolio, the Venue too comes with six airbags.