Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet: Five SUVs under 15 lakh with six airbags

Over the last few years, safety features have been getting increasing priority among the different parameters when consumers go to buy cars. Several advanced technology-aided active and passive safety features are finding increasing penetration in modern cars. One of the key passive safety features becoming increasingly common in modern passenger vehicles, even in the mass market segment is multiple airbags. Many cars across different body styles and positioned at different price points, even in the mass market segment now come with six airbags as a common safety feature.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

If you are planning to buy an SUV that is priced under ₹15 lakh and has six airbags among the safety features, here are the top five models.