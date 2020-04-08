Tata Motors' triple strike vs Covid-19: Donate, make and educate

Tata Motors has adopted a three-pronged CSR approach to help in the battle against Covid-19 in India. Taking a cue from parent company Tata Sons, Tata Motors has come up with a strong action plan as the entire country battles a deadly disease that has affected almost every other country in the world as well.

While India is currently under a 21-day lockdown till April 14, Tata Motors has informed that it has been organising food supplies to migrants and stranded communities, urban slums, transit camps and villagers, drivers, co-drivers, mechanics, contractual and temporary workers and security personnel, across geographies in the country. The company also informs that 25,000 cooked food packets and over 5,000 grocery kits have already been distributed.

(Also read: Maruti, India's largest car maker opens larger heart, feeds Haryana villages)

Two helpline numbers have also been issued for temporary and contractual workmen for food-related requests in the city of Lucknow, and water is being supplied to 19 police chowkis in the city of Pune. For the truckers who are risking their lives to take essential items from one part of the country to another, Tata Motors has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation to provide those coming to Saarthi Aaram Kendra (SAK) in Narsapura (near Bangalore) and Bawal (near Gurgaon) with food packets and personal protective kits.

Tata Motors further claims that it has also been assisting self-help groups to make certified masks and sanitisers. A total of 17,000 such masks have so far been manufactured and these are being distributed to health care workers, police personnel, army personnel, vendors and to hospitals. The company has also conducted health check-ups and has provided basic medication to over 500 stranded truck drivers and co-drivers in Belur, Dharwad.

Apart from donating and making essential items and equipment, Tata Motos has said it has also put up banners to spread awareness against Covid-19, especially among low-income group communities. It is making use of its social media handles to further spread the message of best precautionary measures to remain healthy.