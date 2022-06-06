Tata Motors to deliver country's biggest EV fleet order of 10,000 XPRES-T EVs

Tata Motors will deliver the country's biggest electric vehicle fleet order to all-electric ride-hailing mobility service BluSmart Electric Mobility. Under an agreement signed by both the companies, the former will provide 10,000 XPRES-T EVs to the latter with deliveries starting soon. This order is in addition to the 3,500 XPRES-T EVs' order placed by BluSmart in October last year. The initiative is aimed at helping minimise the carbon footprint in the country.

Tata XPRES-T electric sedan was launched by the company in July of 2021 exclusively for fleet customers. The electric sedan is offered in two ARAI certified range options – 213 kilometres and 165 kilometres. For different range variants, the EV sources power from a high energy density battery pack of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh, respectively.

It can be charged from 0 - 80% in 90 minutes and 110 minutes, respectively by using fast charging options. The EV can also be charged using any 15 A plug point. Transmission duties are performed by a single speed automatic unit and the vehicle features dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

Other highlights of the Tata XPRES-T electric sedan include an interior with standard automatic climate control as well as Electric Blue accents across both the interior and the exterior, making it look different from the other Tata vehicles.

Tata Motors has been at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution in the country with a commanding market share of 87% in FY'22. Over 25,000 Tata EVs are currently plying on Indian roads in both personal and fleet segments. The company is also collaborating with other Tata Group companies such as Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to help accelerate India's adoption of electric vehicles.

