HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Sells Over 43,000 Cars In May, Sells More Evs Than Ever Before

Tata Motors sells over 43,000 cars in May, sells more EVs than ever before

The share of Tata EVs in the overall sales has been on the rise even as the company ends the May on a strong note.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2022, 01:16 PM
Nexon EV Max, also referred to as the long-range version of Nexon EV, is now the third electric vehicle in the Tata Motors product portfolio.
Nexon EV Max, also referred to as the long-range version of Nexon EV, is now the third electric vehicle in the Tata Motors product portfolio.
Nexon EV Max, also referred to as the long-range version of Nexon EV, is now the third electric vehicle in the Tata Motors product portfolio.
Nexon EV Max, also referred to as the long-range version of Nexon EV, is now the third electric vehicle in the Tata Motors product portfolio.

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced it had sold a total of 43,341 units of passenger vehicles in the country in the month of May. This is a 185% change from 15,181 units sold in May of 2021 when the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic had once again affected sales performance of India's automotive industry at large. While the overall sales performance of last month from Tata Motors is rather impressive, what is also worth nothing is that the figure includes 3,454 units of electric vehicles sold, the highest ever in a single month from the brand.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Tata Motors currently offers three pure electric models in the country and the list includes Nexon EV, Tigor EV and the recently-launched Nexon EV Max. Apart from this, the company recently also entered the CNG fray with the launch of Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG. Then there are some popular petrol and diesel-only models like Punch, Safari, Harrier and Nexon. Tata Motors claims that Nexon - the non-electric version - in fact, found more takers in one month in May than ever before although the company did not share the exact figures.

So while the ICE (internal combustion engine) portfolio of Tata Motors remains robust and has several relatively new products, it is interesting that EVs are also increasing share in the overall sales volumes.

Tata Motors also sold more commercial vehicles last month - 32,818, than it had in May of 2021 - 11,401. This makes for a 188 per cent rise in sales. Overall, the company sold 74,755 units last month as against 24,552 units in May of 2021.

As is with most manufacturers in the country and the world over, the road ahead continues to have its set of challenges. The semi-conductor shortage remains a concern and supply-chain disruptions, along with concerns over high input costs, are grey areas. But the Indian automotive industry continues to take heart from the fact that there is a strong order bank in the passenger vehicle segment for the popular brands and that overall demand remains positive.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2022, 01:15 PM IST
TAGS: Nexon EV Nexon EV Max Tata Motors Tigor EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

In pics: Mercedes-AMG One hypercar, inspired by Formula One, breaks cover
In pics: Mercedes-AMG One hypercar, inspired by Formula One, breaks cover
KTM 450 SMR receives major updates for 2023
KTM 450 SMR receives major updates for 2023
In pics: 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift undergoes design updates
In pics: 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift undergoes design updates
Kia sells over 4,000 Carens units in May, Sonet and Seltos continue with surge
Kia sells over 4,000 Carens units in May, Sonet and Seltos continue with surge
Bajaj Auto sees slight growth in total vehicle sales in May
Bajaj Auto sees slight growth in total vehicle sales in May

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city