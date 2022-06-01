Kia sells over 4,000 Carens units in May, Sonet and Seltos continue with surge

Kia India on Wednesday announced it sold 4,612 units of Carns in the Indian market in the month of May. While Carens is the latest product from the company here, the bulk of the sales momentum continues to come from the Sonet sub-compact SUV and Seltos mid-size SUV. Sonet was the best-selling Kia last month.

Kia currently has four models on offer in the country with Carnival remaining a rather niche product. The company will also officially drive out the EV6 electric car tomorrow even if just 100 units are up for grabs for the product that comes in via CBU route. But while Kia also focuses on electric mobility, the bulk of the thrust continues to come from Sonet which was launched in September of 2020 and the Seltos which was the company's debut product here back in 2019. The company has now surpassed the domestic sales milestone of 4.5 lakh units with Sonet accounting for 1.5 lakh of these.

Kia India sold 7,889 units of Sonet last month, followed by 5,993 units of Seltos. Carens has also opened its innings on a rather strong note. Overall, the company sold 18,718 units and this includes 15 units of EV6 dispatched to dealerships as display models.

But while EV6 may be a statement of intent and won't make much of an impact on sales figures, Kia India remains confident of its other models continuing to fare well. “We are happy to sustain our sales momentum with yet another strong sales performance. we are growing at 19% plus, which is higher than the industry average growth rate, even when supply chain issues plaguing the entire auto industry," said Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India. "Kia is now a part of 4.5 lakh Indian families, and we have achieved this in a record time, which only testifies the faith of Indian customers in the Kia brand."

