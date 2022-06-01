Fortuner, Innova Crysta, new Glanza combine forces to power Toyota in May

Toyota sells over 10,000 units in May, a big jump from just 707 units sold in May of 2021 when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday announced it had sold a total of 10,216 units in the month of May and that cumulative wholesales in the period between January and May witnessed a rise of 16 per cent in comparison to the same period in 2021. Toyota further claimed that while the response for the new Glanza has been solid, the demand for the Innova Crysta and Fortuner remains strong as ever.

(Also read: MG Motor sells over 4,000 units in May)

Toyota performance last month is a massive improvement from figures in May of 2021 when it had sold all of 707 units. The going had been tough a year ago, especially due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic at the time. But the impact of the pandemic has been fading with each passing month and a strong order book and a sustained demand is helping the automaker chart its way forward. “Demand continues to peak as we have very encouraging booking orders and enquiries for all our models," said Atul Sood, Associate Vice President for Sales and Strategic Marketing at TKM. “The new Glanza received an overwhelming response from our customers as it is their trust and faith in the brand that helps us perform better. Segment leading models like the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner continue to perform well and generate healthy booking orders."

Toyota also offers rather niche models like Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire in the Indian market and Sood is confident of the two models also continuing to see a strong interest.

But the road ahead isn't butter smooth just yet, and this is for the automotive sector at large. Globally, Toyota is the largest automaker and is placed ahead of Volkswagen. But factors ranging from semiconductor chip shortage and lockdown restrictions in China to the Russia-Ukraine war has had an impact on supply chains. Toyota has been repeatedly downgrading its global production figures even if it remains confident of having an annual output of eight million units this year.

First Published Date: