Honda sells 8,188 cars in India in May

Honda City helped the automaker to post a sales growth last month. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2022, 06:08 PM
Honda Cars India on Wednesday said that it sold 8,188 cars in the Indian domestic market in May 2022. The Japanese carmaker exported 1,997 units of cars to overseas markets, claimed the company. The automaker also said that its domestic sales have increased last month as compared to 2,032 units in May last year, while it exported 385 units of cars in the same month a year ago.

Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said that the demand for the automaker continued to stay strong as positive sentiments prevailed in the market. However, the prolonged supply chain-related issues still remain a hindrance and the auto company is making all efforts to cater to the demand effectively, Murata further added.

Honda Cars India also said that it has received a very good response from the consumers for its recently launched updated City sedan, which now comes with a hybrid powertrain. The automaker is currently focusing on premium products, as it doesn't have any entry-level products in its portfolio currently.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2022, 05:57 PM IST
Honda Honda City
