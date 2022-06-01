MG Motor India sells 4,008 cars in May, registers 99.6% MoM growth

HT Auto
MG Motor India registered 294.5 per cent growth last month as compared to the same month in 2021.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2022, 09:40 AM
MG Hector is the bestselling model from the brand.
MG Motor India on Wednesday announced that it has retailed 4,008 cars in May 2022, recording a 99.6 per cent growth over April this year, when it registered 2,008 units. Also, the automaker has witnessed a 294.5 per cent growth last month, as compared to the same month a year ago when it sold 1,016 cars.

This month-on-month and year-on-year sales growth come after the automaker registered a 22 per cent sales decline in its retail numbers in April this year. The automaker attributed the YoY sales decline in April 2022 to the global Covid-related disruptions. The volatility in production due to the supply chain constraints impacted the car manufacturer's retail numbers in April. While the volatility in production is still there, the intensity has been reduced and the supply chain constraints too have been eased up than before.

The carmaker claims that the growth in retail sales is due to the improving situation in microchip availability. The British carmaker owned by SAIC also hopes that this growth momentum will continue and the improving scenario in chip availability as well.

The automaker in a statement has said that it has been witnessing a healthy booking pace and strong growth momentum, but the vehicle production remains impacted due to the Covid-related disruptions.

The automaker last month announced that it crossed the cumulative sales milestone of one lakh units in India since starting operation in the country. Currently, it sells models such as Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, ZS EV and Gloster.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2022, 09:31 AM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motor India MG Hector MG Astor MG ZS EV
