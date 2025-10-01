Tata Motors ahead of Mahindra in September sales, Hyundai takes following spot

India’s passenger vehicle industry witnessed a strong rise in September 2025, driven by the rollout of GST 2.0 and strong festive demand. Leading manufacturers like Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Hyundai Motor India reported significant growth across domestic and export markets, with SUVs and electric vehicles emerging as key drivers. Buyers can now see which brands are most popular and which models are in demand:

Tata Motors strides ahead

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles set new records in September 2025, selling 60,907 units in total, including 59,667 units in India, a 47 per cent jump compared to last year.

Electric Vehicles (EVs): Tata’s EV sales soared 96 per cent to 9,191 units, contributing nearly 17 per cent of total sales for the quarter.

Tata’s EV sales soared 96 per cent to 9,191 units, contributing nearly 17 per cent of total sales for the quarter. CNG Vehicles: Sales hit a record 17,800+ units, up 105 per cent YoY.

Sales hit a record 17,800+ units, up 105 per cent YoY. Nexon: 22,500+ units, Tata’s highest-ever monthly sales.

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors PV Ltd., said, “September 2025 emerged as a watershed month… EV sales surged 96 per cent year-on-year… CNG sales reached an all-time high…"

Mahindra shows strong demand for Utility Vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra sold 56,233 passenger vehicles in September, up 10 per cent YoY, with overall sales, including exports, reaching 58,714 units.

Domestic UVs: 56,233 units sold.

56,233 units sold. Exports: Up 43 per cent YoY at 4,320 units.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, said, “…robust growth in dealer-reported customer retails during the first nine days of Navratri, with over 60 per cent growth in the SUV segment and over 70 per cent growth in the CV segment…"

Hyundai achieves record SUV sales

Hyundai Motor India Limited sold 70,347 vehicles in September 2025, up 10 per cent YoY, including 51,547 domestic units and 18,800 exports. SUVs made up 72.4 per cent of domestic sales, the highest in company history.

Creta: 18,861 units.

18,861 units. Venue: 11,484 units, highest in 20 months.

11,484 units, highest in 20 months. Exports: Up 44 per cent YoY, marking India as a key manufacturing hub.

Partial official quote: Tarun Garg, COO, HMIL, said, “…post announcement of GST 2.0 reforms, HMIL is witnessing a synergetic alignment of both domestic and export markets… a true double-engine growth…"

September at a glance

Brand Domestic Sales YoY Growth Exports Total Sales Highlights for Buyers Tata Motors 59,667 45% 1,240 60,907 Nexon record sales, EV +96%, CNG +105% Mahindra 56,233 10% 4,320 58,714 Popular SUVs, strong Navratri demand Hyundai 51,547 10% 18,800 70,347 SUV share 72.4%, Creta 18,861 units, strong exports

Key takeaways for car buyers

Tata Motors: Best for EVs, CNG options, and compact SUVs.

Best for EVs, CNG options, and compact SUVs. Mahindra: Strong for traditional utility vehicles and larger SUVs.

Strong for traditional utility vehicles and larger SUVs. Hyundai: Offers high-demand SUVs with resale-backed confidence and export-supported models.

With GST 2.0 reforms and festive cheer, this is a great time for consumers to explore the opportunity to buy new vehicles across India.

