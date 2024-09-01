Sonet, Seltos SUVs help Kia India to post 17.19% growth in August

Kia India on Sunday announced that the automaker has registered a 17.19 per cent sales growth in August this year. The South Korean auto giant has claimed that Kia Sonet compact SUV emerged as the top selling model among the passenger vehicles the company offers in the country. The automaker further stated that it sold 22,523 units of passenger vehicles in Indian market last month, recording a 17.19 per cent year-on-year sales surge compared to the 19,219 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago.

Kia Sonet claims to have registered 10,073 units in August 2024 to be the bestselling model of the brand. The Seltos, which was the first car from Kia in India claims to have sold 6,536 units, while the Carens and EV6 sold 5,881 units and 33 units, respectively. Kia India also claimed that it exported a total of 2,604 cars to international markets in August this year.

Speaking on this sales performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing, said that Kia's sales success is a testament to the company's strategic optimisation of the products. The Korean automaker has attributed the revamped Kia Sonet's appeal to this sales surge by stating that the feature loaded compact SUV has ramped up the appeal.

Meanwhile, Kia India is gearing up to launch the EV9 and new Carnival MPV in Indian market in near future. Kia also claims to have achieved the milestone of selling 10 lakh units oif passenger vehicles within 59 months after entering the country's highly competitive PV space. With these cars the car manufacturer is aiming to increase its market share further in India's passenger vehicle market.

