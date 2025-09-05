SoftBank trims Ola Electric holding, sells 2.15% stake

Copyright © HT Media Limited
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Sept 2025, 09:43 am
  • SoftBank Group has reduced its stake in Ola Electric from 17.83% to 15.68%, offloading 2.15% of shares.

The Ola Roadster X is an electric motorbike recently launched in India.
Japan’s SoftBank Group has reduced its stake in Ola Electric, trimming its holding from 17.83 per cent to 15.68 per cent, according to a stock exchange filing on Thursday. The reduction comes after the investor offloaded 2.15 per cent of its shares over the last two months.

SoftBank, which remains the second-largest stakeholder after company founder Bhavish Aggarwal, divested around 94.9 million shares through multiple deals executed between July and September. The filing did not specify the value at which the shares were sold. Ola Electric entered the stock market back in August 2024.

First Published Date: 05 Sept 2025, 09:43 am IST
